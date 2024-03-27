JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,175.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TDG. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,119.00.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $8.57 on Wednesday, hitting $1,231.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,799. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $711.69 and a 1 year high of $1,238.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,143.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,000.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 28.98 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

