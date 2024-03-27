Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Buys 10,000 Shares

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,504.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Journey Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ DERM opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Journey Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.11.

Get Journey Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Journey Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Journey Medical by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 56,781 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Journey Medical in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Journey Medical

Journey Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant acne; Targadox, an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Zilxi, a topical minocycline treatment for inflammatory lesions; Ximino, an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; and Exelderm cream and solution for topical use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.