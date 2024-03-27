Jonestrading Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH)

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jonestrading in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 367.29% from the company’s previous close.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ LUXH opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. LuxUrban Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LuxUrban Hotels by 684.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

