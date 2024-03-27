Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,496,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $73.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

