Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

