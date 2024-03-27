John David Wright Sells 60,000 Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 60,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total transaction of C$245,298.00.

John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$373,770.00.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE ALV opened at C$4.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.01. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.96 and a 52-week high of C$10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of C$147.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

