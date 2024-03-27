John David Wright Sells 60,000 Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Stock

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALVGet Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 60,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total transaction of C$245,298.00.

John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 22nd, John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$373,770.00.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE ALV opened at C$4.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.01. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.96 and a 52-week high of C$10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of C$147.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62.

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.