Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 1,140.0% from the February 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jiayin Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jiayin Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Jiayin Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of JFIN stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. 74,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,880. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $378.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Jiayin Group has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Jiayin Group Announces Dividend

About Jiayin Group

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. Jiayin Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

(Get Free Report)

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.