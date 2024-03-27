JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Purchases New Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 187,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.90. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70). The business had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 96.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 175.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 18,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $735,599.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,784,274.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 18,235 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $735,599.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,988. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.