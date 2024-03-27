JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Purchases 13,950 Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Vinci Partners Investments makes up approximately 0.3% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned approximately 0.06% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

VINP stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,499. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $615.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.06. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 18.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

