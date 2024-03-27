JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Invests $64,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 616,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,755. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

