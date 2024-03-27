JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Invests $207,000 in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total value of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total value of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,773. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.39. The stock had a trading volume of 183,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,241. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.45.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

