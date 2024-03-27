JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Down 2.8%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.65 and last traded at $42.96. Approximately 381,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,331,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.46.

The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,200,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,811,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,041,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,490,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,689,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,722,908.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,106 shares of company stock worth $22,669,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 74.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth $10,228,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

