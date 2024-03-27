Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.04

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.04 and last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 17993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

