Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $3.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.89 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $117.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $147.98.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

