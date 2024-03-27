Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 3.3%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.55. 35,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 717,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on JANX. Bank of America upped their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.
