Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $154.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.27.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $150.38 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.