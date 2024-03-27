Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on META. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $490.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,855,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.90 and a 52 week high of $523.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $248,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,394,945 shares of company stock valued at $648,755,681 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

