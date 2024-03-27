J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of J.Jill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

J.Jill Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $31.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $333.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.Jill news, Director Michael A. Eck sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $445,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J.Jill by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.Jill by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in J.Jill by 827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 104,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,237,000. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

