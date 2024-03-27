Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.003.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITUB shares. HSBC lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,691,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,679 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,992,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 265.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,329,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,611 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

