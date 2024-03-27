iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,306,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,671,000 after buying an additional 5,043,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,725,000 after buying an additional 4,688,092 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.68. 3,648,460 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

