iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC) Shares Bought by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 619,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF makes up 12.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $38,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 1,544.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 50,369 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IETC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 64,327 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $194.67 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.12.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

