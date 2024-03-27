iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.85

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.85 and last traded at $105.33, with a volume of 89772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.24.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $95.24. The company has a market cap of $757.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

