iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after buying an additional 385,716 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after buying an additional 310,230 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,695,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 275,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.