iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 0.7% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 81,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

SLV stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

