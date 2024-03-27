iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $13,481,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $10,749,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SLV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. 7,995,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,105,424. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

