iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stake Lowered by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUB stock opened at $104.77 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.50 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.40.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.