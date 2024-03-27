iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stake Lowered by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SUB stock opened at $104.77 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.50 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.40.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
