iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.23% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWL. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.45. 17,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,132. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $93.74 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.09 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

