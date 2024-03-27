iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Holdings Trimmed by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after acquiring an additional 347,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,470,000 after acquiring an additional 326,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,104,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $296.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $226.39 and a 12 month high of $300.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

