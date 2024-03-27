iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.94. 989,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,778. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

