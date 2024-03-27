iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Lowered by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.55. 1,434,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,704. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $177.61. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

