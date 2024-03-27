iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.