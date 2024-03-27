iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 291,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 229,026 shares.The stock last traded at $144.14 and had previously closed at $143.81.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URTH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 9,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

