iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 3.1% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.94. 365,571 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.97. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

