iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $164.38

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $164.38 and last traded at $163.97, with a volume of 1108053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.58.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Low VIX? 3 High Beta Stocks To Boost Your Returns
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- GameStop Stock Downtrend Is Intact: The End Game Draws Near
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 5 Dividend Kings Stocks to Load Up on Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.