iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.04

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.04 and last traded at $82.45, with a volume of 1198310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.69.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.