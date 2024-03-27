iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.2% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,073,000 after buying an additional 2,934,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,758,000 after buying an additional 535,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,820,000 after buying an additional 3,487,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,750,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

