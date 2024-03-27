iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is HT Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 18.6% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.82. 6,633,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,671,255. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.