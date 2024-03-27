iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.62

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.62 and last traded at $71.55, with a volume of 3682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.87.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $620.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.3268 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,269.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

