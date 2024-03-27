iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.67. 1,868,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,735. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.98.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.