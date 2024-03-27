iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 98,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 203,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

ILF traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $28.28. 244,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,296. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

