iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Lessened by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after acquiring an additional 712,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,779,000 after acquiring an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after buying an additional 1,804,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,566 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

