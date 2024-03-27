iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $85.20

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.20 and last traded at $85.69, with a volume of 1418334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGV. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.