iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) is KM Capital Management Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF accounts for 3.5% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.34% of iShares Europe ETF worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $848,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 179,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,796. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

