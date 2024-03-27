iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $80.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

