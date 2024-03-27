iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 133,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 109,043 shares.The stock last traded at $46.74 and had previously closed at $46.86.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $729.29 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 755.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 302,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after buying an additional 278,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after buying an additional 210,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,585,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.