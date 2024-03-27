iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.77

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 872135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

