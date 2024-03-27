iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 150,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $521.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,931,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,897. The business’s fifty day moving average is $503.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.96. The company has a market cap of $403.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $395.40 and a twelve month high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.