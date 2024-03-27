iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.40. 2,160,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,257. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $503.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $395.40 and a twelve month high of $526.66. The company has a market capitalization of $404.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

