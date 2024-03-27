iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,437. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $395.40 and a 1 year high of $526.66. The stock has a market cap of $403.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $503.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.