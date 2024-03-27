iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.85

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.85 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 254355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,344,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,099,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 108,951 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,866,000.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

